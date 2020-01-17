Roundup: Haiti’s struggles, a decade after earthquake catastrophe

Ten years ago this week, Haiti suffered a devastating earthquake that killed between 100,000 and 300,000 people and displaced more than one million. It now faces a growing hunger crisis, with one in three Haitians expected to need food aid this year.

The poor Caribbean nation is still struggling to recover, from both the damage of the earthquake and the inadvertent harm caused by responders. The disaster was also a learning experience for the many international aid organisations that entered the fray. But, a decade on, some of the same mistakes are still being made in Haiti, and around the world.

Take a look at this roundup of our recent reporting on Haiti, as well as some of our stories from after the earthquake hit.

haiti-insecurity-famine-malnutrition-health-aid-displacement-protests.jpg Hunger in Haiti: Ten years after catastrophe struck, a new crisis looms A decade on from one of the deadliest natural disasters ever, drought, hurricanes, inflation, and political instability have left many desperate.

AFP_haiti_protests.jpg Food and medical aid under threat as Haiti protests worsen Roadblocks and unrest on the streets are preventing access to those in need as hunger grows amid rising anger at government corruption.

dsc00637_1920.jpg Briefing: Haiti’s new crisis and the humanitarian risks Protests have erupted at high inflation, soaring prices, and a political elite accused of siphoning off billions of dollars in foreign aid.

coteaux_-_a_child_picks_up_water_at_the_local_river._five_months_after_matthew_the_shore_is_still_contoured_with_rotting_palm_trees_and_debrislowerres.jpg Failed policies in Haiti fuel a post-hurricane food crisis Tonnes of food aid do nothing to solve the bigger threat to Haiti posed by corruption, climate change and a collapsed agricultural sector.

201001261219400562.jpg Risk and treatment amid the rubble In the aftermath of Haiti's 7.0 magnitude quake, one of the Caribbean's largest antiretroviral (ARV) programmes is struggling to resurrect itself from the rubble.

200908051332480217.jpg Unravelling the conundrum of US aid to Haiti In reporting that “not a cent” of the $1.15 billion the US promised for Haiti reconstruction at the UN donors’ conference in March had reached the stricken nation, the Associated Press largely cast the blame on a single senator – Tom Coburn, a conservative Republican from Oklahoma who had objected to a minor provision in the legislation that authorised the spending.

201010281222540281.jpg Rush to contain cholera outbreak Medical staff and supplies are being rushed to Artibonite department, where five cholera treatment centres are being erected to complement the main hospital and clinics, in a bid to prevent the disease from reaching the capital, Port-au-Prince.

201004051229450281.jpg Are humanitarians learning the lessons from Haiti? Listen to locals, tap into existing capacity, coordinate needs assessments, find strong leaders and provide transitional shelter - not just tents.