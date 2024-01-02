Trends driving humanitarian need in 2024 (and what to do about them)

GENEVA

Here are seven key trends likely to leave millions of people in need of food, medical care, shelter, or other humanitarian aid over the next year; plus, some ideas on what governments, aid groups, or individuals might do differently so 2025 looks a little better.

We publish this list against a backdrop of ongoing conflicts and violence – in Gaza, Ukraine, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo; in Sudan, Haiti, and Myanmar; and in so many other places where humanitarian needs are growing or have become a way of life for many. We also publish it with the knowledge that women and children, as always, will bear the brunt of the impacts.

This random-order list draws from our reporting around the globe; interviews with researchers, aid workers, and policymakers; and, most importantly, from our discussions with people working to rebuild lives in the midst of conflicts and disasters.

For a geographic take of humanitarian hotspots, look out – on 8 January – for our list of 10 crises that should demand your attention in 2024.